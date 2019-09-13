“Janhvi Kapoor Will Soon Be A Force To Reckon With”: Varun Sharma

Janhvi Kapoor seems to have floored everyone in her upcoming project, RoohiAfza. The film features her alongside Rajkumar Rao and will also see Varun Sharma in a pivotal role. While Varun has been basking in the success of his last release Chhichhore, the actor has received accolades from audiences and critics alike for his portrayal of Sexa in the film.

Speaking to Bollywood Life in a recent interview, Varun opened up about working with Maddock Films and his RoohiAfza costar Janhvi Kapoor. Varun was quoted saying, “I love working with Maddock Films. They back creative concept and quirky scripts. Last year, they made a superb horror-comedy like Stree. RoohiAfza is in the same genre and is great fun.”

Speaking about Janhvi, Varun who is popularly known as Chucha for his portrayal of the character in Fukrey said, “She is a wonderful co-star and a thorough professional. Janhvi is a great performer and will be a force to reckon with in the next couple of years. She is immensely talented.”

Varun, who has in interesting line up of films in his kitty including RoohiAfza concluded saying, “My mother and sister who are my biggest fans and critics rolled into one loved it. I am getting congratulatory calls from my relatives in Chandigarh. My cousins who saw the film have now identified their own Sexa’s, Acid’s from their friends’ groups and changed their names on Whatsapp.”

