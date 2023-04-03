Janhvi Kapoor has been the talk of town recently after she made an exit from Ambani’s NMAAC event with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The Kargil Girl actor seems to confirm the rumors as she takes her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya to the next level.

Janhvi Kapoor was seen seeking blessings at Tirupati Balaji with Shikhar Pahariya by her side, on Monday morning. A video, trending on the internet has Janhvi draped in a traditional South Indian attire while Shikhar Pahariya can also be seen wearing a traditional sarong.

Janhvi is an ardent devotee of Lord Tirupati and is a frequent visitor at the temple. Birthdays or film releases, the actress makes sure to have almighty’s blessings before any important event. Interestingly, her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya was rekindled very recently. Janhvi and Shikhar, used to date a few years back but parted ways on an amicable note. But now the relationship seems quite strong as the lovebirds take it to another level as they seek blessings at Tirupati.

Twitter Video

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Janhvi Kapoor visited Tirupati Balaji Temple, Tirumala. pic.twitter.com/nYxZq7NA2A — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

Janhvi and Shikhar started hinting at their newfound love as they indulged in some social media PDA. More recently they were seen twinning at events making their appearances as a couple. Prior to this, Janhvi Kapoor was linked with actor Kartik Aaryan and her debut co-star Ishan Khatter. Janhvi dated Shikhar Pahariya before her film debut but the couple separated after the release of her debut film Dhadak.

During her appearance in the chat show Koffee with Karan, season 7, Janhvi Kapoor made an alarming confession that she had three men on her waiting list whom she wanted to date. She also revealed that her boyfriend should make her laugh and that’s a prioritized requirement. In the same episode, Janhvi even confessed that she broke up with a guy once as he did not order Chicken Salad for her while they were on a date. However, she canceled the break up six hours later.

Talking about Shikhar Pahariya, he is a businessman and grandson of the famous politician Sushil Kumar Shinde. Fans are waiting for Janhvi and Shikhar to make their relationship official which might be some time real soon.

