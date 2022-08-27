Last night, Bollywood’s renowned designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash took place and it was no less than a starry affair. The evening saw the who’s who of Bollywood arriving while putting their best fashion foot forward. B-Town celebs like Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor among others were seen in attendance.

A while back we brought you an inside video from the bash and it saw Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor grooving to Chaiyya Chaiyya.

For her appearance at the pre-wedding bash, Janhvi Kapoor looked too s*xy in a white sequined saree that we couldn’t take our eyes off her. The actress paired her pretty saree with a plunging neckline and backless blouse. Letting her hair down, she opted for soft glam make-up. But looks like, her look has not gone down well with netizens. Soon after her videos surfaced the netizens trolled her for a skin show at the wedding.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s look in the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Trolling the actress a user asked, “Aap pls urfi Jaaved na bano” while another said, “Inke pass paisa hai fir bhi badan dhekne ko kapra nhi aisa paisa kis kaam ka.” A troll also said, “Ye saree se chupa kya rhe h😂 jo khud ye dikhana chah rhe h wo.” Check out a few more comments below:

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has been slaying with her fashion looks every now and then. She often takes social media by storm every time she posts a photo on her Instagram. On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has an interesting lineup of projects. She is currently gearing to begin shooting for Mr & Mrs Mahi. A few days back, a few photos of her practising cricket surfaced on the web. She was recently seen in GoodLuck Jerry for which she received rave reviews.

