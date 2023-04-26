The sunshine girl of Bollywood Jacqueline Fernandez is one actress who has always ruled the hearts of the masses with her electrifying dance performances. Be it in her songs or any stage performances, Jacqueline’s performance is one thing that everyone eagerly waits for and to treat the audience with yet another blast of a performance at the 68th Filmfare Awards, the actress is here with a glimpse of her rehearsal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to her social media, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture of her rehearsal for the award night where she can be seen stretching and preparing for her performance. While sharing the picture, she mentioned -“@filmfare❤️”

Take A Look:

Having seen a glimpse of her preparation, Jacqueline Fernandez fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing what songs she will be seen performing on, which may or may not be the songs from her films or albums. Moreover, Jacqueline is on a conquering spree as she recently won the Women Of Excellence award at the annual Los Angeles of film fashion and Art for her international film ‘Tell it like a Women’.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu. She will be next seen in Fateh alongside Sonu Sood, while she also has Crack alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in her future lineup.

Must Read: Did Rajkumar Hirani Take Munna Bhai 3 Script & Turned It Into Dunki Taking Shah Rukh Khan As The Lead? Netizens Draw Parallels!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News