When it comes to performances, Jacqueline Fernandez has never failed to impress and stole the show with her recent performance at IIFA – The performance quickly trended on social media, where netizens flooded the digital world with clips and videos of the stunner’s performance from the award ceremony.

Referring to Jacqueline Fernandez’s performance as ‘electrifying’ and ‘the centre of attraction’, fans couldn’t seem to get enough of the gorgeous actress’ moves – Jacqueline performed a medley of popular tracks at IIFA including her very own Jumme Ki Raat, as well as other hits songs like Show Me The Thumka, Paani Paani, Kala Sha Kala and Rakkamma.

Here’s what her fans had to say –

Take A Look :

#JacquelineFernandez became the center of attraction in #IIFA2023 as expected!

Her electrifying dance performance now being loved by mass audience 💥 Just Queen Things !!!! pic.twitter.com/72KGU0EboI — Team Jacqueline Fernandez (@TeamJaquelinee) May 28, 2023

Jaqueline Fernandez took to twitter and thanked Iifa for this amazing evening ,” Thank you @IIFA Abu Dhabi!! Truely a magical night! And congrats to all the awardees🤍🤍🤍”

Thank you @IIFA Abu Dhabi!! Truly a magical night! And congrats to all the awardees 🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/xsrQdRs38u — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) May 28, 2023

Jacqueline Fernandez has delivered some outstanding and electrifying stage performances over the years, which have always left fans amazed and stunned. She also gave audiences another vivacious performance at the 68th Filmfare Awards after delivering an enthralling stage show at the recently held Dabangg Tour, no wonder her demand for stage performances doesn’t seems to be unstoppable.

Whether it’s her charisma, on point dance moves, attitude or infectious energy she brings to her performances, it’s safe to say that she is undoubtedly the best performer on stage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in ‘Fateh’ alongside Sonu Sood, while she also has ‘Crakk’ alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in her future lineup.

