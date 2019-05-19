Jacqueline Fernandez Is Almost CONFIRMED To Be A Part Of Salman Khan’s Kick 2

Jacqueline Fernandez, who was last seen in Race 3, has been amidst a lot of rumours regarding her upcoming films. From Salman Khan’s Kick 2 to Chashme Badoor remake, her name has been popped up for various films.

Kick 2 was announced by makers last year tagging it as a Christmas 2019 release. But as time went by, Salman got stuck to his commitments of Bharat & Dabangg 3. He also signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah and Veteran’s remake. Now, it seems very difficult to squeeze in Kick 2 in between all of these films.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who was a part of the prequel, was said to star in the sequel too. But then, some strong rumours stated that Deepika Padukone will be a part of Kick 2. Cut to the current scenario, it seems Jacqueline will continue the legacy to flirt with Devi Lal Singh (Salman Khan). The reports of her starring opposite Kartik Aaryan in Chashme Badoor remake were also rife.

She was asked by ETimes about rumours of, both, Kick 2 and Chashme Badoor remake. She replied, “Some of the rumours are true.” Which means she’s a part of either of them, and it’s all going to get clear soon.

On the other hand, she is set to make her debut in the digital space with Netflix’s upcoming thriller Mrs Serial Killer. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan. It is slated to be released on the streaming platform later this year.

