De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 2: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet, Tabu Starrer Jumps Well On Saturday

De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 2: As was pretty much on the cards, the Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet, Tabu starrer showed a good jump in numbers on Saturday. The film had collected 10.41 crores between Thursday paid preview shows and Friday, and on Saturday the collections rose well to result in 13.39 crores coming in. The film is seeing good appreciation, especially from the urban centers and this is where the footfalls are seeing a rise as well.

The Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu starrer has collected 23.80 crores already and now it’s about carrying forward the momentum. The film needs to see a further jump in collections now so that the overall total can come close to the 40 crores mark. The manner in which this Akiv Ali film is managing to find its footing at theatres, this seems possible as word of mouth is spreading around the film’s entertainment quotient.

A well-made film with some really competent performances, De De Pyaar De deserves to do well as it has opened up conversations on a few taboo topics [divorce, re-marriage, live-in relationships] and is not just restricted to the romance between a man who is in love with a girl half his age. Moreover, the fact that it has managed to do that as an entertainer is remarkable as well. While Sunday collections would hopefully turn out to be even better, sustenance would be the key for this Luv Ranjan film to cover the further distance.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

