BREAKING! Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb’s Director Raghava Lawrence Exits: “Self-Respect Is Most Important”

Laxmmi Bomb director Raghava Lawrence has stepped out of his upcoming film starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani because he felt disrespected. The filmmaker posted a long note on Twitter and explained that there are several reasons behind the decision of leaving the film and one of them is that he was not informed before releasing the first look poster and came to know about it from a third person.

He also said that he can take the script back because the agreement hasn’t been signed yet but he won’t do it because it’s unprofessional and he respects Akshay Kumar a lot. He said that he will soon meet the team and will end this on a good note.

“Hi dear friends and fans, There is an old popular saying in Tamil which tells Don’t step into any house where there is no respect. In this world, more than money and fame, self-respect is the most important attribute to a person’s character. So I have decided to step out of the project, Laxmmi Bomb, the Hindi remake of Kanchana. I don’t want to mention the reason because there are multiple reasons, but one of them is that the first look poster of the film was released today without my knowledge and even without discussing anything with me. I was informed about this by a third person…”

Check out his entire tweet here:

Now that’s quite a setback for the film and its team. Laxmmi Bomb had gone on floors only recently and was announced as June 5, 2020 release.

Akshay Kumar plays the role of a person who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender in the film.

