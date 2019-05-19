De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 2 Early Trends: Witnesses An Increase In Its Pace!

De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 2 Early Trends: After much controversies regarding CBFC’s alcohol bottle drama and the backlash regarding the #MeToo accused Alok Nath being a part of the movie, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh – Tabu’s love drama, De De Pyaar De, has finally hit the theatres last Friday. The movie performed lesser than the trade pundit’s expectation, but good thing is that DDPD has witnessed a jump on its second day.

The Akiv Ali directorial which made opening collections of 10.41 crores including paid previews was expected to see growth on the weekend considering the positive response that it garnered from almost all critics. As per the early trends flowing in, De De Pyaar De has earned in the range of 11-13 crores yesterday. Now, the total collections of the movie will lie in the range of 21.41-23.41 crores.

Now it is to be seen whether the growing trend continues or it will witness a dip at the ticket windows. As of the current situation, the movie really needs to pick up for the overall collections to at least reach the 100 crore club.

Produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali, “De De Pyaar De” released on 17th May.

The film had first courted controversy when the trailer was launched as it featured actor Alok Nath, who was accused in the #MeToo movement.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had suggested the makers of Hindi film “De De Pyaar De” replace an alcohol bottle in a song with a bouquet of flowers.

On its official website, CBFC mentioned that the Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet-starrer was granted a U/A certificate on May 7 after three alterations or cuts.

“Deleted the visuals where (the) heroine holds (an) alcohol bottle and replaced (it) with (the) heroine holding (a) flower bouquet … in the song ‘Vaddi sharaban’,” read the details of the cut.

Two more visuals and dialogues have been cut.

