While Jaat continues to receive positive responses from audiences, the team was taken by surprise when an FIR was filed against lead actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Vineet Kumar Singh, along with the director Gopichand Malineni and producers, over a scene that allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

Makers Respond Swiftly: Scene Deleted After Backlash

The row broke out after a section of the audience strongly protested against a specific scene in Jaat, alleging that it hurt the Christian community. Following the outrage, the makers released a public statement and assured that the controversial scene had been removed from the film.

On April 18, 2025, filmmaker Gopichand Malineni took to his Instagram to address the issue. The statement reads:

“There has been a backlash for a specific scene in the film. The scene has been removed from the film with immediate effect. Our intention was not to hurt any religious sentiments. We deeply regret it and have taken a quick action of deleting the scene from the film. We sincerely apologize to everyone whose beliefs have been hurt.”

For those unaware, the scene which allegedly offended the Christian community was enough to spark an FIR under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),2023, filed against the actors and producers.

Timing of Release Sparks Further Controversy

Aside from getting the said scene out of the film for public display, the complainant has said that the filmmakers have released the movie in a deliberate show of disrespect toward Good Friday and Easter. That timing was just to provoke. The complainant now calls for a blanket ban on the movie, stating that it was made to create a controversy.

Despite the controversy, Jaat is holding strong at the box office, with viewers praising its gripping action sequences and stellar performances. However, the shadow of this legal issue hangs over the film, raising questions about its future course.

With the controversial scene now removed, all eyes are on how Jaat will fare moving forward in light of the legal and public scrutiny.

