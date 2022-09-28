Isha Koppikar Talks About The Significance Of Different Colours During Navratri

‘Ek Vivaah… Aisa Bhi’ actress Isha Koppikar discussed her plan of celebrating the auspicious occasion of Navratri and also briefed about different colours that are linked with each day of the festivity.

She said: “As we all know, each day of Navratri stands for a particular colour and has some significance, so I try to coordinate with the colours defined for each day. Each day of the Navratri festival has a dedicated colour and significance attached to it.”

According to her, each colour has a different meaning. Isha Koppikar explained: “The nine colours namely orange, white, red, royal blue, yellow green, grey, purple and pink signify energy, purity, fearlessness, prosperity, happiness, growth, strength, power of intellect and compassion respectively.”

Isha Koppikar has been part of several Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films including ‘Dil Ka Rishta’, ‘Kyaa Kool Hain Hum’, ‘Fiza’ and others.

She opened up about her celebration plans, saying: “The festival brings with it a different level of joy and beats in the air, infecting people of all ages. This year, I will definitely take time out to go and enjoy the traditional Dandiya and Garba nights with my friends. I am excited to dance my heart out and celebrate Navratra this year. Isha will be next seen playing a politician in her next project titled ‘Love You Loktantra’.

