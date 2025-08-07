Bollywood’s beloved couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, have once again sent the internet into a frenzy with rumors about their first child. A viral Instagram post from the handle Bollywood Feels, claiming, “In 2025, we become a family of three,” accompanied by a photo of the duo and a graphic of newborn footprints, has fans buzzing. But is there any truth to the rumor? Let’s find out!

Katrina Kaif Spotted In Oversized Shirt

Before you jump the gun, here’s how the latest gossip about VicKat started gaining heat (yet again). The rumor mill started churning on July 30, 2025, when a video surfaced of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal heading to a ferry port in Mumbai. Katrina, dressed in an oversized white shirt and baggy pants, sparked speculation with her comfy outfit and cautious walk.

Fans on social media went wild, with comments like, “Is she pregnant?” and “Seems pregnant for sure.” Some even pointed to her “different” gait as proof of a baby bump. But hold up—does an oversized shirt really mean that a baby is on its way?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Katrina Kaif’s Polka Dot Dress

Prior to the latest video, Katrina’s New Year’s Eve post in a polka-dot dress had fans speculating too, citing a supposed Bollywood “polka-dot pregnancy myth” (because apparently, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone wore similar patterns when expecting). But a loose dress and a viral video don’t make a baby bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The Viral Pregnancy Post

The latest viral post, dated August 7, 2025, said that Vicky and Katrina are expecting their first child in October/November. However, there’s a catch to the post—it’s fan-made. The post wasn’t shared by Katrina, Vicky, or their inner circle, and netizens quickly called it out.

One user sarcastically commented, “Does Katrina know she’s pregnant?” while another said, “They didn’t confirm, and you’re already spreading rumors!” The graphic’s cute baby footprints and the “family of three” claim seem more like wishful fan fiction than fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Feels (@bollywoodfeelss)

Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant With Her First Child With Vicky Kaushal?

This isn’t the first time Katrina and Vicky faced pregnancy rumors. They pop up every year in the media. In 2023, fans spotted the actress at an event in Patna, and many assumed that she may be hiding her pregnancy. Katrina Kaif wore a stunning pink salwar suit, prompting a section of Reddit to speculate if Katrina is pregnant, as she was seen hiding her belly multiple times with her dupatta.

In May 2024, a London video of the couple strolling hand-in-hand had netizens convinced she was expecting, with some claiming she’d deliver in the UK. Her team at Raindrop Media quickly shut it down, calling the reports “unconfirmed” and urging the media to stop speculating.

Fast-forward to July 2024, during Vicky’s Bad Newz promotions, he addressed the buzz with his signature charm: “No truth to the speculations. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega, we’ll share!”

Katrina has been keeping a low profile since her last film, Merry Christmas (January 2024), which some say fuels the rumors. However, Vicky Kaushal’s recent public appearances, like the Chhaava premiere, show no hint of impending parenthood.

Well then, what’s the truth today, you ask? The truth? There’s no official confirmation from Katrina Kaif or Vicky Kaushal. For now, the viral post is just that: a viral rumor.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Jolly LLB 3 Teaser Ft Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi To Release On August 12, Saurabh Shukla Spills The Secret!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News