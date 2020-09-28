Actor Irrfan Khan passed away earlier this year, and his fans across the globe were saddened by the news. Ever since then, his eldest son, Babil Khan has often shared beautiful memories of his father on social media. And he’s done so once again.

Babil has penned an emotional note for his father and said that he would give every cell in his presence to remember his skin. Read it below.

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan took to Instagram and shared a motley of pictures of his father Irrfan and him, working behind the camera. He wrote: “I’m working Baba. You pushed through demons, up in your feelings, no one gets it, no? I’d give every cell in my presence to remember your skin, My spinal chord will rotate and my soul can implode, in a search to feel you close, I wish I would have known how it feels to end, so I can begin.”

Babil Khan’s post continued reading, “Why are you surprised? It’s the job of the Politician to choose to lie, and when I’m bleeding, I know, sleep is just death being shy. I pray for you, our farmers, in our self-illusiveness we thought we were better, I hope we can surrender. I hope we find a way I miss you India. (No political comments please, this is not a political expression.)”

Babil and his mother Sutapa Sikdar keep sharing memories of Irrfan Khan on social media. The actor passed away in Mumbai on April 29 this year. Irrfan was still under treatment when he returned to acting with Angrezi Medium. This film was a follow-up to his 2017 hit, Hindi Medium.

This film, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan, saw Irrfan essay the role of a small-town father who is willing to go to any extent to fulfil his daughter’s dream of studying abroad. This desire leads to some hilarious mess that views chuckled to when they saw it.

Irrfan Khan’s final film, also turned out to be the last Bollywood film to release in theatres before they were shut down owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

