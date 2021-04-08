Actress Ileana D’Cruz has shared a sunkissed picture flaunting a golden glow on social media and we are liking it.

Advertisement

The Bollywood beauty took to her official Instagram account today (April 8) and posted a picture where she is seen taking a selfie. The sun rays add the extra sheen to her flawless skin.

“Sun baby,” Ileana D’Cruz described herself in the caption. The actress has received tons of hearts and fire emojis on her post. One user wrote, “The sun looks brighter today” Another one of her followers commented, “Just thinking how perfectly god has made you”

Last month, Ileana D’Cruz shared a picture from the film Mubarakan wherein she is dressed in a red salwar suit has her hands above her head while holding a dupatta. Along with it she wrote, “I can’t do this with my arms right now thanks to my killer workouts so here’s a picture of me doing it instead.”

On the work front, the actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “The Big Bull” co-starring Abhishek Bachchan.

Ileana D’Cruz is also all set to star in “Unfair N Lovely”, a comic take on India’s obsession with fair skin. The film is set against the backdrop of Haryana and features Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, say tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan & Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra’s Shoot Halts – Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube