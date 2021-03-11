Akshay Kumar is a full on ‘desi’ guy and he never minces his words while pulling anyone’s leg or be it getting naughty. For the unversed, Akshay has been a ladies’ man always and everyone is well aware of his naughty side. The same was witnessed during one of The Kapil Sharma Show’s episodes, where Akshay along with Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta graced the show to promote Rustom.

Advertisement

Akshay is one such actor who loves teasing and getting naughty, healthy flirting what we call, with co-stars. As we all know, Kapil Sharma and his show bring the best out of funny people, Akshay too couldn’t control himself.

Advertisement

During the chat session, Kapil Sharma reveals that Ileana D’Cruz is a professional bathroom singer. While Kapil continues talking, Akshay Kumar interrupts him and says, “Kabhi humein bhi live show mein bulaao.” To this, both Ileana and Esha Gupta blush and burst out in laughter. Even the audience and Kapil laugh their guts out.

Check out the episode below:

Well, that’s really cool chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Ileana D’Cruz! No wonder, their pair was loved in Rustom.

Meanwhile, we all know that Akshay has been on a roll ever since the nationwide lockdown was lifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor was the first person to begin shooting, and fans could not be happier as they have only been getting good news and loads of new announcements. In January this year, Khiladi Kumar took to his Instagram handle and announced that Bachchan Pandey would be releasing on 26th January 2022. For the unversed, this film stars Kriti Sanon alongside Akshay Kumar and is being directed by Farhad Samji.

He also has BellBottom, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re and other projects in his kitty.

Must Read: Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan Release Date Announcement On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre? Vote Now!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube