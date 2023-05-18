Hrithik Roshan Reveals Why He Was Doubtful Of Doing Vikram Vedha, Says "I Don't Think I Was Evolved Enough To Play..."

With the digital release of Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan opens up about the journey of Vedha and the experience of preparing for the character.

One of the most critically acclaimed films of the past year, Vikram Vedha presented Hrithik Roshan in a new light showcasing his versatility. The experimental and unique performance by the actor earned him immense praises and love from critics as well as the audience, now as the film has released digitally, the audience is yet again hailing the range of Hrithik Roshan’s talent.

Revealing the process of taking up Vedha in Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan shares in a recent radio interview, “It was a terrific platform for me to set myself free. You rarely get a chance where you can just get lost in the fun of the moment. Vedha was such a character wherein you could let him loose, you could let him do whatever he wants to do. I have been skeptical of playing such characters in my life, because I don’t think I was evolved enough to play someone with such composure. But when I was offered Vedha I thought I could do justice to this now because I’ve lived enough life to understand Vedha’s mind.”

Amongst the most prominent and loved parts of the film was Hrithik Roshan’s banger chartbuster Alcoholia which earned him praises for his effortless and smooth dance moves. Talking about that, Hrithik Roshan shared in a recent radio interview, “I had a lot of fun in Alcoholia. Vedha to dance was a challenge and it was a wonderful challenge. For me this was a learning experience, because I was skeptical or scared of that kind of expressions. It does happen when people compliment you for a certain kind of expressions and looks, like in Dhoom 2, Bang Bang or War. When you get compliments for those type of looks, you get scared of doing something opposite of it. However, the keeda within is stronger than the fear, so my desire to let myself free for Vedha was such a good opportunity for me. It was absolutely incredible. I did every expression that I would do in my own personal space, it’s the person I am, this is the entirety of me, I just let everything out. I had a lot of fun and I’m really surprised, I was actually shocked when the song came out and people complimented me after watching it. I felt really good because I had myself go with this song and done things which I thought I was wrong. However, people in turn gave me such compliments. This is what it means to be an actor, to continuously keep exploring, nothing is right, nothing is wrong, it is just expression. When it comes to expressions, if you’re being honest and your integrity to the character is strong then nothing is wrong, you can do whatever you want and it will be received with love.”

Known for his Greek God looks, Hrithik Roshan took up the challenge to present an entirely rugged and unkempt look for Vedha, and there’s no doubt he absolutely aced it. The actor has been receiving a raving response for his commitment to the character along with his intense and impactful performance.

Currently Hrithik Roshan is gearing for Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone. Touted as India’s first aerial action film, Fighter is slated to release on 25th January 2024.

