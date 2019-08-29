Hrithik Roshan On Sussanne Khan: “She’s Been & Still Is A Huge Part Of My Life”

He is one actor who has made the heart of the audiences bleed with both, his looks and his acting chops. Hrithik Roshan may have been through many highs and lows this year both personally and professionally but the actor’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan has been by his side through all of this.

And now, the Super 30 actor has admitted to the fact that his ex-wife still holds a huge part of his life. Expressing his feelings Hrithik told Filmfare, “I share a wonderful relationship with Sussanne. She’s been and still is a huge part of my life. Just like me, she’s someone who’s constantly striving to be a better human being. It’s nice when people tell me that our relationship is inspiring for them. At the same time, it’s sad that it’s rare for separated couples to find a peaceful, happy and healthy equation. That should change. We must all strive towards a better understanding of the world, a better understanding of ourselves. Therein lies the wisdom that’ll drive you towards peace, contentment and abundance.”

The Dhoom actor who is more often than not called “Greek God” owing to his good looks said that he prefers to not attach himself to any tags. Elaborating on the same Hrithi said, “I don’t attach myself to any labels. Neither to my looks nor to my six- packs. These things are not relevant in the larger picture or in the long term. It’s just decoration. I don’t judge people by the way they look. Similarly, I don’t judge myself either by the way I look. I believe foremost in character; I believe in inspiring the world. I believe in staying inspired myself. Which is why I choose the kind of films I do. Being an actor, I had no reservations in taking on such a role. It gives me joy to experiment and change my appearance for a character. I’ve been doing that always… be it for Koi Mil Gaya, Guzaarish, Jodhaa Akbar… It’s actually liberating and a lot of fun. It’s not something that I’d want to be complimented for. It’s just my job.”

On the professional front, Hrithik is gearing up for Yash Raj Films, WAR alongside Tiger Shroff. While the Heropanti actor is a self-proclaimed fan of Hrithik, the latter when asked about his reaction to it said, “I guess it goes both ways. After seeing how hard he works, I’m his fan now. There are so many things I admire about him. The process that he applies to his work, he’s like a soldier. It takes a lot of courage and guts to be doing what he’s doing. I’m glad that at some point of time I inspired him. Now he inspires me.”

WAR is set to hit the theatres on the 2nd October 2019.

