Kartikeya To Team Up With Ravi Teja For Vikram Vedha Telugu Remake?

After the announcement of Tamil hit Vikram Vedha‘s Hindi remake starring Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan early this month. There have been reports doing rounds from the past number of days about filmmaker Sudheer Verma approaching Telugu star Ravi Teja for the Telugu remake.

Now, the latest news related to the Telugu remake is, according to a report from Bollywood Life, Gang Leader actor Kartikeya has been approached by the makers to play the second lead in the remake.

While as per reports Ravi Teja was approached by the makers for the role of Vikram, a cop, which in the original (Tamil) film was played by R.Madhavan, and now Kartikeyan has been approached for the role of Vedha, which in original was played by Vijay Sethupati, the latter in the original had donned a negative character.

However, an official statement related to the same is yet to be made by the makers.

The original film was released in 2017 and was declared massive hit, as the film drew the audience in large numbers to theatres, and also had cash registers ringing at the box office.

The R.Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer were helmed by Husband-wife duo Pushkar and Gayathri, and it was produced by S.Sashikanth.

