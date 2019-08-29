Apart From The Gym, Hina Khan Is Also Addicted To THIS! Find Out

Hina Khan is currently shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s film, Hacked. Time and again she keeps sharing pictures and videos from the sets of the film. Hina is a fitness enthusiast and her workout pictures and videos are a proof of it. Her gym looks are as famous as Kareena Kapoor’s from B-Town.

Hina shared pictures on Instagram and wrote about how she is addicted to Victoria Secret’s PINK. “Dreams don’t work unless you do💪 And yes I don’t need a cure for my pink addiction😉 “

She also shared her sweat drenched workout stories on Instagram and looked hot in it. She is seen doing crunches and squats in the videos and attached a giphy saying ‘No Pain, No Gain’.

Hina just came back from New York after attending the Independence Day Parade and she’s the first television actress to be invited to the parade. Hina is also known for her bare makeup less selfies. Hina was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Komolika and her role was appreciated by all.

