Amitabh Bachchan To Unveil First Look Of Rituparno Ghosh’s Tribute Film On Article 377

On the 56th Birth Anniversary of the late National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will unveil the poster of “Season’s Greetings: A Tribute To Rituparno Ghosh“, a film by Ram Kamal Mukherjee starring Celina Jaitly and Lillette Dubey.

The poster will be unveiled on Ghosh’s birth anniversary, August 31, by Big B on his social media platform.

“31st August marks the 56th birth anniversary of Rituparno Ghosh, one of Bengal’s most prolific filmmakers. I have had the great pleasure and honour working with him in ‘The Last Lear’. It is a film in the English language, which was slightly different from what Rituparno has been making. Abhishek worked with him in ‘Antar Mahal‘, Jaya in ‘Sunglass‘ and Aishwariya worked with him in two films ‘Chokher Bali‘ and ‘Raincoat‘. His thought process was so clear and so vivid in the way he not only made his films and chose the subjects that he wished to make. And then finally editing the film and bringing it to the audience with the kind of music was certainly a great joy to watch and be a part of. We lost him too early,” Big B said in a special video message.

The veteran actor added, about the Rituparno tribute film: “The film has become India’s first film to have official collaboration with the United Nations under the Free & Equal for LGBTQIA cause. And of course, now in India, the film deals with the abolishment of article 377 and that is a great step forward that has been taken.”

“Season’s Greetings: A tribute to Rituparno Ghosh” is journalist-author and filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s second film after his short film “Cakewalk” last year.

Commenting on Amitabh Bachchan’s association with the project, Mukherjee said: “This is a very big moment for all of us that someone as respectable and talented as him, an icon from the Indian film industry has agreed to unveil the first look of your film. Amit ji has a genuine fan following since the last five decades. His love for good cinema and literature is a known story for all. We are living in the time of digital revolution, and what else could be better than releasing the first look of a film on a digital platform.”

Set in Kolkata, the story revolves around a mother and daughter’s relationship with a twist in the tale. The film stars Celina Jaitly, Lillete Dubey, the transgender actor Shree Ghatak and debutant Azhar Khan.

