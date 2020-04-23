Hrithik Roshan Career Review – Tracing Footsteps: Away From The Rat Race, Here’s How HR Emerged As A ‘Kaabil’ Superstar

Greek God, fitness icon, experimental actor, or the millennial superstar, there are plenty of synonyms to our beloved actor Hrithik Roshan. Born to yesteryear actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan, HR recently completed two decades in the industry. Many of us might tag him as the one born with a silver spoon, but the 46-year-old actor had his share of ups and downs which eventually landed him in the list of ‘all-time great’ actors of Bollywood.

Unknown to many, Hrithik first appeared on the screen at the age of 6 years. He appeared in a song in the 1980’s film Aasha. He gradually developed an interest in acting and decided to pursue it as a full-time career, but the journey wasn’t that easy for HR. Apart from stammering, HR was diagnosed with scoliosis which was a major hurdle in his acting career but he tackled it like a boss.

He started as an AD with his father and made his acting debut in 2000 with Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai. And guess what, he became an overnight sensation as the film turned out to be a major success at the box office. He bagged several awards and the audience got their new favourite in Bollywood. While many had good words for his acting and dance skills, others just tagged him as a ‘one-hit-wonder’.

After a smashing debut, he was floored with several offers but except Fiza (semi-hit), his Mission Kashmir and Yaadein tanked at the box office. In 2001, he yet again tasted success with Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Thereafter, he had 4 back-to-back flops and was in desperate need of a success. Which is when his father Rakesh Roshan came to his rescue with Koi…Mil Gaya in 2003.

Not only the sci-fi film proved to be a blockbuster but it was also one of the milestones in HR’s acting career. His portrayal of Rohit Mehra won tons of accolades for him and also his camaraderie with alien ‘Jaadu’ was adorable. From this film onwards, the actor experimented with different characters and delivered some memorable performances.

His next release Lakshya surprisingly failed at the box office but HR delivered one of his best performances in this film. His journey from a confused teen to a focused army officer proved to be real-life motivation for many. After Lakshya, he took a break and returned on the big screen two years later with Krrish. Bollywood’s first superhero became the kids’ favourite and created a rage at the ticket windows. He enjoyed a hattrick of successes with Krrish, Dhoom 2 and Jodhaa Akbar.

His next two releases- Kites and Guzaarish bombed at the box office but nonetheless, he managed to win the hearts with his acting skills. With Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, he got commercial success and registered another cult to his kitty after Lakshya. In 2012, he stormed the 70 mm screens as a massy hero in Agneepath and once again sealed a hattrick of successes with Krrish 3 and Bang Bang.

After two years, he came with a period drama Mohenjo Daro, but it failed to make any noises at the ticket counters. It was truly a passable affair. After a dud, he came up with Kaabil and although he played the role of a blind man, he might have visualized the outcome of the film while signing it. Despite a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’ Raees, the film emerged victoriously and no wonders, he received applauds for his brilliant acting. Including Kaabil, he once again enjoyed a hattrick of successes with Super 30 and War. In fact, his War was even the highest grosser of 2019.

Noticeably, the actor has never stuck to one genre, has stayed away from ugly box office competition but has still proved his mettle with every opportunity. Kudos to you HR.

Click here, to take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s filmometer.

