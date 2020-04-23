Akshay Kumar To Come Up With A Tribute Version Of Teri Mitti Tomorrow; Teaser Is Already Winning Hearts!

Akshay Kumar is one of the most celebrated actors in India. He’s very warm and giving and is known for his charitable nature. Whether it’s raising funds for the Indian Armed forces or helping farmers, the 52-years-old actor is always at the forefront when it comes to charity. Recently, he also lent a helping hand to the central government amid the ongoing COVID- 19 crisis.

Akshay Kumar was the first one to donate 25 crores to PM CARES FUND to help the fight against coronavirus and set an example for everyone else in the industry. He also shared videos on social media to promote awareness of social distancing and hygiene. Now, the actor is back once again to honour the true warriors of coronavirus, the doctors.

Just a few hours ago, he took to his Twitter account and shared teaser of a tribute version of the ‘Teri Mitti’ song from his film Kesari. He quoted it as a tribute to all healthcare workers around the globe who are risking their lives for others. While the song will be out tomorrow, the teaser itself is enough to touch your soul.

He wrote, “किसी ने सही कहा है, मुश्किल के समय सिर्फ अपने साथ देते है और हमारे साथ इस मुश्किल में सबसे आगे है हमारे अपने डॉक्टर्स जो सफ़ेद कोट में सैनिको से कम नहीं है. देखिये #TeriMitti – Tribute कल 12.30 pm हमारी तरफ से ख़ास उनके लिए #DirectDilSe”.

Now that’s truly a heartwarming gesture from our beloved Khiladi Kumar! Isn’t it?

