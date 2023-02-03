Singer-actor Gippy Grewal is elated with his Punjabi film ‘Honeymoon’ completing a 100-day run in the theatres. The family entertainer has achieved a remarkable feat as it’s very rare for films to stay in cinemas for such a long period of time given the influx of content on OTT and in theatres.

Gippy said: “It’s a milestone. A Punjabi film garnering so much love from the audience is truly a blessing, it’s indeed an exciting moment for all of us. The efforts and hard work are all worth it when the audience is appreciative of it.”

Directed by Amarpreet GS Chhabra, ‘Honeymoon’ is a romantic comedy that follows the story of a newlywed couple whose honeymoon plans turn into a crazy roller-coaster ride.

Actress Jasmin Bhasin expressed her happiness, saying: “I am extremely elated that ‘Honeymoon’ has completed 100 days in the cinema. It makes me feel proud that the audiences are still showing their undying love and support for this film. This would not have been possible without the collective effort and hard work of the entire team which is why I am very thankful to them.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar added: “It is a moment of pride and excitement for all of us. ‘Honeymoon’ being a Punjabi language film has stayed in the cinema for 100 days. We are really glad that the audiences across the country have loved this crazy roller-coaster ride of a film and continue doing so.”

‘Honeymoon’ has been produced by T-Series Films and Baweja Studios Production.

