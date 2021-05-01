Dharmendra and Hema Malini are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Their love story is just like any Bollywood movie and appears to be straight out of a fairytale. The couple who drove everyone crazy with their on-screen and off-screen romance has been living separately for the past year. Shocking, isn’t it?

Fans still love to see them together, but it looks like these two stars have some other plans. But, wait! It is not what you think. Keep scrolling further to know the real reason why Hema and Dharam Ji have been living separately?

According to reports in ABP news, Hema Malini has been living in her home in Mumbai, while Dharmendra has been staying at his farmhouse with his team. These two veteran actors have taken this decision together, and it has a major reason behind it.

In an interview, Hema Malini stated the reason behind her decision and said, “Due to Covid, the simplest and best way to keep them safe has been found. Health is most important for us right now. We are separated from each other these days, and I am giving more emphasis on taking care of them. So I had to sacrifice something for this.”

Hema has taken this decision in view of the situation in Corona. They decided to stay away from each other so that Dharmendra does not get infected by the Coronavirus and does not come in contact with others.

Looking at the age of Dharmendra, Hema Malini has given more importance to his health as the risk of Corona is high.

Talking about Dharmendra, he got the corona vaccine shot a few days ago. After taking it himself, he has appealed to everyone to get vaccinated.

The actor was supposed to begin shooting for Anil Sharma’s upcoming project, but even that has been kept on hold due to the pandemic and keeping the veteran actor’s health in mind. What do you think about Hema Malini’s decision? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

