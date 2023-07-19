The new look of actress Alia Bhatt from her Hollywood debut film ‘Heart of Stone’, starring Gal Gadot, was unveiled. However, the picture piqued the interest of many social media users.

On Tuesday, Netflix India shared a new look of Alia from the film. In the image, she is seen wearing a fur jacket and looking straight into the camera as she posed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The caption read: “Alia Bhatt is coming to hack our hearts and the Heart. Catch all the thrills and chills from Heart of Stone on August 11, only on Netflix . Heart of Stone…”

However, social media users took to the comment section.

A fan quipped: “Where does original hair end and fur begins?”

“Alia in a bad a** role is something I can’t wait for. Release it soon,” said a fan.

“It’s her Hollywood debut and she is playing the main antagonist in the film,” wrote another.

A fan simply wrote: “Can’t wait”.

‘Heart of Stone’ is set to stream from August 11 on Netflix. Heart of Stone is an upcoming American spy action thriller film directed by Tom Harper.

The film also stars Jamie Dornan. Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, directed by Karan Johar.

It also stars Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, and is slated to be released in cinemas on July 28.

Must Read: Sholay ReImagined: Al Pacino Saying ‘Basanti In Kutton Ke Saamne Mat Naachna’ In Dharmendra’s Style To Julia Roberts In An AI World Is Another Disaster, See Who Replaced Amitabh Bachchan, Thakur & Gabbar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News