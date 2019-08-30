Happy Hardy And Heer: After Teri Meri Kahani, Ranu Mondal Sings ‘Aadat’ Opposite Himesh Reshammiya

Ranu Mondal became an internet sensation overnight as her ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai’ went viral on social media and got everyone’s attention including Himesh Reshammiya’s. He invited her to Superstar Singer and from there, her journey began. She went on to sing a song for Himesh Reshammiya’s upcoming movie Happy Hardy And Heer. The song is titled ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ and became super hit immediately. After the success of the first song, Himesh offered her to sing one more song along with him called ‘Aadat’.

Himesh took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the song and wrote, “After the epic blockbuster track Teri Meri Kahani, Recorded another track Aadat from happy hardy and heer in the divine voice of Ranu Mandol, here’s the glimpse of the song, the alaap and voice over is the theme of happy hardy and heer, thanks for all your love and support”.

The narration in the video starts with Himesh’s voice saying, “Umeed par duniya kayam hain, sapne sabhi sanjote hain, sapne dekhna mat choro, sapne sach hote hain!” How sweet of Himesh, isn’t?

Himesh is blessing our feed yet again with this video and we hope that Ranu gets to sing with more singers from the industry.

