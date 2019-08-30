Arjun Kapoor REACTS To The News 2,072 Aarey Trees Getting Chopped Off!

Aarey forest has been a topic of discussion among politicians for years. Arjun Kapoor who is known for his bold and wicked sense of humour in the industry is taking things slow this year. He hasn’t signed many movies and is putting his heart and soul in one project at a time. Time and again he is spotted with his rumoured girlfriend, Malaika Arora and they don’t care about the paps or trollers on social media, they have made peace with it by now. Aditya Thackeray son of Udhav Thackeray who is the leader of Shiv Sena and who also happens to be a close friend of Arjun tweeted today against deforestation of Aarey, Mumbai.

Aditya shared an article on social media in which political parties have given their nod to cut 2,702 trees in Aarey and wrote, “We have to ask these court-appointed experts why they voted for deforestation over saving Aarey without reasons/ report. And ask these corporators who apparently represent Mumbaikars, why they chose to kill Mumbai’s green zone over an alternate site for a car shed.”

Arjun immediately came in support of his friend and tweeted, “Why are our own people hell-bent on killing our future generations ???”

Arjun is one person from the industry who is always involved in charities and social work. Hope he keeps spreading awareness from his end and help society.

