It was back in October last year that Sana Khan announced her exit from showbiz. The former actress had decided to connect with the god rather than chasing “wealth and fame.” She eventually got married to Asad Saiyad and changed her name to Sana Saiyad. And with that, her life has changed 360 degrees as well!

Today marks Sana’s 33rd birthday. The beauty has been enjoying a romantic trip with her husband in Maldives and the pictures are surely unmissable! Just not that, the couple time and again visited picturesque locations like Gulmarg, Burj Khalifa amongst others giving us some real couple goals.

Sana Khan and her marital life are all over her Instagram handle. The actress even shared videos of her mother-in-law cooking biryani for her soon after her marriage. Asad Saiyad doesn’t shy away from the PDA and often poses with her former actress on social media.

We cannot deny the fact that Sana Khan aka Sana Saiyad has been glowing ever since the big transition in her life. Sure the change was unexpected, but it seems that it turned out to be the best decision for her.

Check out some exotic pictures from her new life below:

Meanwhile, Sana Khan even recently requested everyone to not remind her of her old life in showbiz. She wrote on her Instagram handle, “Don’t put anyone in depression with such ruthless n hard comment making the person feel guilty about their past all over again. Sometimes u repent n move on but there are some like me who at times think I wish I could go back in time n change few things. Please be nice n let people change with time.”

