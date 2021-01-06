Padma Bhushan awardee AR Rahman is celebrating his 54th birthday today. While he has composed several memorable songs, his song Jai Ho for Dany Boyle’s film Slumdog Millionaire gave him international acclamation. But did you know the song was originally composed for Salman Khan‘s film Yuvvraj? Read on to know more.

Advertisement

The music composer, who predominantly worked in Tamil and Hindi, movies have given us several memorable songs from films like Roja, OK Kanmani, Sivaji, Saathiya, Dil Se, Lagaan, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Bombay, and many more. He is the recipient of six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, fifteen Filmfare Awards and seventeen Filmfare Awards South. However, his first Academy Award for his composition of ‘Jai Ho’ is still remembered today.

Advertisement

The song is special for several reasons. But did you know that the song was originally composed for Salman Khan starrer, Yuvvraj, directed by Subhash Ghai? AR Rahman revealed it during the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) in 2010. He said, “The words of the song were very poetic — Zareewale neele aasman ke tale… [Under the embroidered sky…] The poetry did not fit the character of Zayed Khan, on whom the song was to be shot. So I asked Gulzarji to compose another song. Then one night, Rahman called me and said Danny Boyle was in a hurry and wanted a Hindi song at the end of his film. He asked me if he could give Boyle ‘Jai Ho.’ I told him to go ahead.”

Well, the rest is history. Dany Boyle’s film Slumdog Millionaire is based on the novel Q & A (2005) by Indian author Vikas Swarup and produced by Christian Colson with a screenplay from Simon Beaufoy. The film stars Dev Patel, Madhur Mittal, Freida Pinto, Irrfan Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anil Kapoor, Ayush Mahesh Khedekar, Rubina Ali and others.

What do you think about AR Rahman’s song ‘Jai Ho’ from Slumdog Millionaire? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Ali Abbas Zafar On Marrying Alicia: “I Pursued Her For Almost Two Years…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube