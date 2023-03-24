Debutant director Vardhan Ketkar, who has been an assistant director on films like ‘Dabangg’, ‘Mubarakan’, ‘Brothers’, and many more, shared his experience working with Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in his directorial debut film ‘Gumraah’.

Gumraah Director Vardhan Ketkar said: “It was a huge responsibility but the way these guys performed, it just made my life easier. Working on this project was like a dream come true and since the trailer is out now, it feels like another dream coming true. It’s been the greatest experience of my life which I can’t even describe in words.”

“You can imagine my nervousness at being my debut film with such talented actors and I’m really grateful for this. With Aditya, he is so involved and prepared with the script that he challenges me to do better. Mrunal completely dives in and has faith in the process and she did a good job. So, I genuinely had a great experience working with all the actors. It’s a team game which makes a film happen and everybody’s involvement makes it the best it can happen.”

‘Gumraah’ stars Aditya Roy Kapur in a dual role along with Mrunal Thakur who will essay the role of cop for the first time.

Aditya also added: “We did so many night shoots in the film but Vardhan was always energetic throughout even in the morning he never fell asleep. Vardhan did such a great job with writing two characters that felt different.”

Mrunal praised the Gumraah director and said: “He is one of the directors who is very focused and crystal clear in his mind about what he wants from his actors and the kind of takes he needs. There were times I went to him saying I don’t think I could do this, he motivated me saying you got this. Sometimes my voice used to go sweet and he always reminded me to be firm as a police officer.”

The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. ‘Gumraah’ will have a theatrical release on April 7.

