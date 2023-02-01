Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming film ‘Gumraah’ gets a release date – the crime thriller based on true events. It is the first time when the actors will be working together on a film.

Aditya will be seen in a double role for the very first time in two completely different avatars and Mrunal will be seen playing a cop. Well, fans are also quite excited to watch their chemistry

Gumraah, the crime thriller will showcase an intense face-off between Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. The film is slated to release on April 7, 2023. The movie is the remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Thadam.

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar the Gumraah is being produced by Bhushan Kumar‘s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

