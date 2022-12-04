Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who plays Vicky Kaushal’s bombshell wife in the upcoming streaming movie ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, shares that her character has the most hilarious dialogues in the film and that the makers have subverted the industry norm by giving the punchlines to the female character.

Elaborating on the same, the actress says, “I honestly have loved delivering the punches in the film and I have to admit that I have been given some of the most hilarious punchlines by Shashank (Khaitan, the director). What I love the most about my dialoguebaazi (punchy dialogues) in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ is that they are from the heroine’s side and that’s refreshing for a romantic comedy in the Hindi film industry because traditionally only heroes used to get all the great dialogues in a genre like this and make people laugh.”

She lauds the film’s producer Karan Johar and the director as she adds, “I’m glad that my producer Karan Johar and my director Shashank Khaitan thought of subverting the norm and empowering a girl to deliver some of the most cracking dialogues that I have seen on screen in recent times. Gauri Waghmare is literally one of my most favourite characters that I have played on screen.”

Talking about her character, Bhumi Pednekar mentions that she is an equal to a man and constantly reminds a man that her gender doesn’t make her inferior and that she is the master of her own actions and decisions.

The film, which also stars Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal, is produced by Dharma Productions, and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 16.

