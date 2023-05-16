Weddings in Punjab are nothing less than a festival filled with fun and frolic! After releasing much-loved tracks like ‘Sakhiye Saheliye,’ ‘Allarhan Ve,’ the makers of ‘Godday Godday Chaa,’ Zee Studios and V.H Entertainment have now released the third track from the film titled ‘Nazaare.’

The song essentially captures the wedding craze enjoyed by the Punjabi men back in the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Godday Godday Chaa’s Nazaare brings the old world charm with gun shots fired in the air, insane dance steps and notes flying all over! Vocals have been lent by Kulwinder Billa, Kaptaan has written the song and music has been given by N Vee.

Godday Godday Chaa stars Sonam Bajwa, Tania, Gitaj Bindrakhia, Gurjazz, Sardar Sohi, Nirmal Rishi and Rupinder Rupi in pivotal roles. ‘Godday Godday Chaa’ revolves around women challenging the patriarchal rituals of the society prevalent in Punjab back in the day.

Check out Nazaare here:

A summer holiday entertainer, Godday Godday Chaa is scheduled to release on the 26th of May.

Let us know in the comments your thoughts about this Sonam Bajwa song.

Also, for more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Rohit Shetty To Bring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar & A Young Cop Alongside Ajay Devgn To Build India’s Biggest Cop Film In Singham Again

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News