Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has heaped praise on his son Abhishek Bachchan for his performance in latest release ‘Ghoomer’ and said that he has performed in most complex characters in film after film all different, convincing and all successful.

‘Ghoomer’ tells the tale of Anina, a young batting prodigy, who loses her right hand in an accident. An unsympathetic, failed cricketer gives her new hope, trains her with unconventional techniques, to turn her fate around.

Ghoomer is a new style of bowling they invent.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan called ‘Ghoomer’ a superior film.

“It is beyond all doubt that GHOOMER is a very superior film… I say this as a Father yes, but also as a long standing member of this fantastic fraternity… at this young age Abhishek and in the duration of the time you have been in the Industry, you have played the most complex characters with immense conviction, diversity and aplomb… each one difficult, different and each… successful,” he wrote.

“My pride has no bounds… it has been tough to be in reserve on compliments and facts, but… NO MORE… it has been spoken and shall be spoken ever,” Big B added.

Amitabh Bachchan also tweeted: “Abhishek I can say this as a Father, yes, but also as a member of the fraternity we both belong to… At this young age and in the time period, you have performed in the most complex characters in film after film .. all different convincing and all successful.”

To which, Abhishek replied: “Love you Paa.”

