Actress Nikita Dutta, who impressed the audience with her work in ‘Kabir Singh’ and the supernatural horror movie ‘Dybbuk’, is set to make her foray into Marathi cinema with the upcoming film ‘Gharat Ganpati’. The cameras will start rolling in December.

The makers of the film unveiled the title of the film on Tuesday. The video also unmasked the logo for the film. The film, directed by Navjyot Bandiwadekar, will revolve around the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Commenting on the occasion, Nikita Dutta said: “I have always looked forward to entering the regional cinema, and ‘Gharat Ganpati’ is the best debut project that I could have asked for. The film has multiple emotions, which will allow me to experiment with my skills. I’m sure that you guys will have a good time watching this film.”

The multi-starrer film also stars well-known Marathi actors like Bhushan Pradhan, Ashish Pathode, Pari Telang, Sameer Khandekar, Rupesh Bane, Rajasi Bhave, Sharad Bhutadia, Sushama Deshpande, Sanjay Mone, Shubhangi Latkar, Shubhangi Gokhale, Ajinkya Deo, and Ashvini Bhave.

On announcing the film after years of hard work, Bandiwadekar said that he had “successfully collected love and support from viewers” and assured viewers that ‘Gharat Ganpati’ has “a beautiful story to narrate” and “the majority will relate to it.”

Apart from Kabir Singh, Nikita Dutta has also appeared in significant roles in many Bollywood films namely Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, Lust Stories, Gold, Maska, and The Big Bull along with some tv shows such as Dream Girl – Ek Ladki Deewani Si, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Haasil, etc. Dutta’s fans also loved watching her in music videos including Sun Re Sajna, Gungunati Rehti Hoon and Mast Nazron Se.

