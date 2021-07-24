Advertisement

Actress Gauahar Khan, who plays a pivotal role in her latest film “14 Phere”, says that it was a fun ride for her to portray an elderly funny lady on-screen.

Gauahar told IANS: “When the first brief came to me, I was asked if I am ok to play an older mummy ji on-screen and I was like ‘let me hear the story first’! When I heard the narration, I realised that she is a young actress from the Delhi theatre scene and playing an older character in a comic situation. So I found it rather entertaining, as well as challenging because in the film I played two characters. I must say, ‘Dilli ki Meryl Streep’ was so cool!!”

The story of the film revolves around Sanjay and Aditi, played by Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda, respectively, who plan to elope to get married as their families would not approve of their inter-caste marriage.

Directed by Devanshu Singh, the film also stars Jameel Khan, Yamini Das, Vineet Kumar and Priyanshu Singh, among others. ’14 Phere’ is streaming on ZEE5.

Previously, Actress Gauahar Khan took to Instagram and shared her honeymoon pictures in an Instagram reel.

Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar are currently honeymooning in Russia after seven months of being married.

“Always wanted my honeymoon to be in a country that I have never been to… #Russia it is. #Alhamdulillah @aabee_holidays for helping me with the best I needed. Like choosing the best hotel that I could’ve imagined. @hotelbaltschug. Appreciate it, @dushyantbhalla #Musafir #russia #Moscow #Kempinski #baltschug #MaShaAllah,” wrote Gauahar on Instagram.

In a fast-paced video clip, Gauahar shares her journey of travelling in the aeroplane to her destination in Russia. The video shows a scenic view of Moscow, Russia. She has been sharing pictures from her honeymoon on her social media.

