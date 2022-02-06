Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actress Huma Qureshi says she is playing a special character in the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Huma during a chat with IANS mentioned: “I am so excited as this is one of the busiest months that I am going to have. On one hand, my web series ‘Mithya’ is releasing and on the other hand, I am making a special appearance in Sanjay sir’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

“I am looking forward to that. Also, I am very excited about ‘Valimai’ that’s a special film.”

The movie will release in theatres on February 25, and the film is of the life story of Gangubai Harjivandas, based on the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’.

Gangubai Kathiawadi also features Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh among others.

The film’s trailer boasts of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s signature production design and his eye for aesthetics, and it features a prominent blue and grey tone that binds the narrative flow.

In addition, Gangubai Kathiawadi also makes use of vintage cars, era-specific costumes, impactful and punchy dialogues, and an engaging background score laced with the trombone and other wind instruments.

Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia in the titular role along with a talented cast that includes Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles.

Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi will have cameos in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Vijay Raaz, who is known for his impactful performances, looks all set to blow away the audience once again with his perfectly crafted performance as the keeper of the brothel.

Gangubai Kathiawadi narrates the story of Ganga, a simple girl from Kathiawad who gets sold into prostitution by her suitor. Overcoming a life of adversity, Ganga marks her own territory and becomes Gangubai, a madam in the red light area of Kamathipura.

