Fans of actors Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan from across the globe are being offered a golden opportunity to launch Ganapath’s trailer themselves.

This move not only engages fans on a global scale but also creates a connection to the movie. This groundbreaking approach to trailer launches in Bollywood has shattered conventional norms, granting fans an unprecedented opportunity to be part of the film’s reveal.

Fans across the world are going to receive the trailer exclusively by joining the ‘Ganapath ka Gang’ WhatsApp broadcast channel.

Joining the ‘Ganapath’ gang not only promises action-packed thrills but also the chance to take center stage in the trailer launch, a feat never before witnessed in the cinema world.

This unique approach not only generates buzz but also ensures that the trailer launch becomes a memorable event celebrated by fans worldwide.

‘Ganapath: A Hero is Born’ has taken a bold step to involve fans in the very heart of the film’s promotion. Operating from the belief that cinema is a collective experience, the makers have outdone themselves with this move.

As fans eagerly scan QR codes and simply join the film’s WhatsApp channel and await their chance to shine, ‘Ganapath‘ continues to prove that it’s not just a film; it’s an immersive experience that unites fans across the globe.

Pooja Entertainment presents ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20.

