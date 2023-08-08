Sunny Deol is known as one of Bollywood’s most sought-after action heroes, known for his rugged persona and impactful roles. He is now gearing up for his release of Gadar 2, which is a sequel to his 2001 film Gadar. Promoting his film, he spoke about the dark side of Bollywood.

In a recent interview, the actor talked about Bollywood camps and the pretentiousness of many in the industry. Despite having a family in the film business, he asserted that they have “never been a camp family” and that he has never attended any camps.

During a conversation with Puja Talwar, Sunny Deol recalled a day when he was getting ready to introduce Bobby in a movie in the 90s. Despite talking to many filmmakers, none of them seemed particularly keen to take on the project. Barsaat, a 1995 Rajkumar Santoshi film, marked Bobby’s acting debut. In the past, Sunny and Rajkumar worked together on films like Ghayal and Damini and were close friends at the time.

Sunny spoke about the pretentious nature of many in the film industry, saying, “Everybody comes and hugs you and meets you as they love you so much, but all of that is fake. So many people call me paaji, I say, please don’t call me paaji because you don’t understand the meaning of paaji. There is a respect for older brother.” He added, “There are so many things that have been going on, will keep going on because they are such good actors in life, maybe not on the screen.”

Sunny Deol revealed that he never belonged to any group while working with numerous filmmakers, even in his early career. The actor said he collaborated with directors like Rahul Rawail and JP Dutta because of their films’ “passion, earnestly and honesty” in their work. “Unfortunately, you work with someone, and then they move on. That is the truth of this film industry,” he said.

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 releases in theatres on August 11.

