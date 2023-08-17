Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 Box Office is on a rampage with the film earning over 30+ crores on a working day, 6th day of its release making people believe that the hysteria and craze around the film is actually not made up. There have been videos of people actually going to see the film loaded in trucks but now KRK has made a tall claim about the collections of the film being fake and the figures being inflated by crores!

In a fresh tweet, KRK posted, “Why do makers of #Gadar2 need to buy tickets when they can shamelessly inflate ₹5-6Cr collections per day. And I want to ask @SEBI_India that if a company @ZeeStudios_ gives fake collections to increase value of share then how it’s not a corruption? SEBI must take action.” The self acclaimed critics called out the made up figures.

For the unversed, Kamal R Khan has not supported the film since inception and people are believing this is just another attempt frm his side to malign Gadar 2 which is breaking old records and setting new with every ticket sold! People have even come forward to support the film and make sure that KRK’s claim do not stand any ground.

A user commented, “It’s genuine collection. Dear KRK, you are unable to digest true success of Gadar 2…it will surpass Pathaan for sure.” Another comment read, “Bhai mere black ho rahe hai ticket aankho dekha haal bata raha ho!” A third Twitterati wrote, “Beta #Gadar2ManiaContinues yeh toh dikhai bhi padta hai bheed se jaise public ja rhi hai, But pathan ke liye toh koi public nhi dikhi bey.”

People also dragged Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and its collection since there were rumours of them being fake. A user suggested, “First ED must take action against @iamsrk for Massive Fraud done in #Pathaan collections when there was Proof of Empty Theatres Empty Book my Ticket Sites Who did this Havala including Foreign collections.” Another angry reply read, “Pathan Ka itna bada jhol nahi bola kyunki samose mile the, aur Gadar 2 mein corruption hai kyunki samose nahi mile. Gajab hai. OMG 2 ke liye samose mile to uske 4 star aur Gadar 2 ke liye samose nahi mile to usko 1 star.”

A sarcastic dig read, “Bauhat taklif me ho tum.. Samjh sakta hun.. Pakistan k khilaaf waali film hai.. Aur dar bhi ki pathaan ka record tutne waala hai… Samajh sakte hain tumhaari tension. @SEBI_India… Please check pathaan collection.. Pathaan collection was fake.”

One more comment read, “Sir akshay kumar jaisa sab real collection nhi dete.” People were sure that KRK cannot handle Gadar 2’s success. A tweet read, “Sale tune to 5-7 crore ki opening predict Kri thi gadar 2 ki ,ab Hajam Ni hori namaste success tjhe.” A user asked, “So how did PATHAN MAKE 1000 CRORES!!!!!???? YOU HYPOCRITE!!!!”

A prediction of sorts said, “So worried, anxious about #GADAR2 crossing 300cr in 1-2days. By this Sunday, 350cr+ collection would be as per trend. Irrelevant, baseless talks is of no use. Just relax, wait, watch and enjoy an establishment of milestone soon within 15 days of released date.” Another affirmed reply said, “Gadar 2 ko fake collection ki jarurat nahi hai, Pathan ne fake collection kiya hai.” Another comment presented facts, “Pathan 6th day Collection just 26 Crore. Gadar 2 6th Collection huge 36 Crore. Lagi mirchi Boss DK KRK.”

While there were some memes as well to react to KRK’s claims about Sunny Deol’s Box Office performance.

Ab to rona dhona band kar yaar pic.twitter.com/JKHWgrdnEX — 🔥 SUNNY 🔥 (@Aventus991) August 17, 2023

For the unversed, Gadar 2 was released on August 11 and surprised everyone with a 40 crore opening despite Akshay Kumar battling with him at the Box Office with his film OMG 2, which opened at 10.2 crores.

