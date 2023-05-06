Indian cinema has always been a treasure trove of outstanding talent and exceptional storytelling. Over the years, many actors have graced the silver screen with their outstanding performances, bringing to life some of India’s most legendary historical characters. These actors have not only entertained audiences but have also educated them about the country’s rich cultural heritage. From portraying the valiant kings and queens of ancient India to playing the Mughal Emporeors, these actors have left a mark on the audiences.

Let’s take a look at the actors who left a lasting impression on the audience. From Shah Rukh Khan as King Ashoka to Ranveer Singh as Allauddin Khilji, these actors have given us some unforgettable performances that will be remembered for years to come.

Shah Rukh Khan as King Ashoka in Asoka

Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan, is one of the most iconic actors in Bollywood. He played the role of King Ashoka in the 2001 film Asoka. The film was directed and co-written by Santosh Sivan. The film portrayed the life of King Ashoka, who ruled over the Mauryan Empire in ancient India. Shah rukh Khan’s portrayal of the king was highly appreciated by the audience and critics alike, it was then a lot of us came to know about King Ashoka and his laurels and struggles. The portrayal of the character was so convincing that it left a mark on us.

Ranveer Singh as Allauddin Khilji in Padmaavat

In the 2018 epic period drama Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh played the role of Allauddin Khilji, the ruthless Sultan of Delhi. The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was based on the poem Padmavat by Malik Muhammad Jayasi. Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of the powerful sultan was highly praised, and he received numerous awards for his performance, Ranveer locked himself for two months in a dark room to get into the skin of the character, he not only practiced the dialogues with the same amount of ruthless expression but also went on a Chicken and meat diet, it was then that even after portraying a negative character fans not only loved him but also appreciated his dedication and craft to play such a role.

Ajay Devgn as Tanhaji in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Ajay Devgn played the role of Tanaji Malusare, a brave Maratha warrior, in the 2020 film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film was directed by Om Raut and was based on the life of Tanaji, who fought alongside Shivaji Maharaj in several battles. Ajay Devgn’s performance as Tanaji was highly appreciated, and the film went on to become a blockbuster hit, It’s one of the dream roles for the actor to play.

Hrithik Roshan as Emperor Akbar in Jodhaa Akbar

Hrithik Roshan played the role of Emperor Akbar, one of the greatest Mughal emperors, in the 2008 film Jodhaa Akbar. The film, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, was a love story between Akbar and Jodhaa, a Rajput princess. Hrithik Roshan’s portrayal of Akbar was widely acclaimed, and he received numerous awards for his performance. The actor learned sword fighting and underwent special training to get into the character.

Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani

Priyanka Chopra played the role of Kashibai, the first wife of Bajirao, in the 2015 film Bajirao Mastani. The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was based on the life of the Maratha warrior Bajirao and his love story with Mastani. Priyanka Chopra‘s performance as Kashibai was highly appreciated, and she received several awards for her portrayal of the character, her dialogues from the film became widely popular, and Priyanka looked the perfect Kashibai one could have thought of.

