Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who recently joined the cast of Meghna Gulzar’s ‘SamBahadur’ along with her ‘Dangal’ co-star, Sanya Malhotra, has hailed the latter as a maverick director and feels blessed to be directed by her.

Advertisement

Talking about Fatima shares: “I feel truly blessed to have bagged this opportunity to work with Meghna Gulzar. She is a maverick of a director, whose work I have admired and followed since very long (sic).”

Advertisement

Calling the opportunity a milestone, Fatima Sana Shaikh says, “I consider working with her a personal milestone. I’m super pumped to start shooting with her and I hope we have a blast on the sets of ‘SamBahadur'”.

In the film, which stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of Field Marshal and one of India’s greatest war heroes, Sam Manekshaw, Fatima will be seen playing the role of Indira Gandhi, India’s only female Prime Minister, to date.

Earlier, talking about the expansion of the ‘Sam Bahadur’ family, director Meghna Gulzar had said: “I have much to celebrate. There is pride in the commemoration of 50 years of the historic win of our forces in the 1971 War. And it’s very exciting to have Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh join the team. Both their roles require a great deal of sensitivity, dignity and composure and I am looking forward to the ladies bringing these characters to life.”

Welcoming Sanya and Fatima Sana Shaikh to the ‘Sam Bahadur’ cast, Vicky said: “Their characters bring more character and substance to the story of ‘Sam Bahadur’.” He is acting with the two ladies for the first time in his career.

This will be Fatima Sana Shaikh’s third film with Sanya Malhotra after ‘Dangal‘ and the Anurag Basu directorial ‘Ludo’. In addition, Fatima will also be seen sharing the screen with Anil Kapoor in another project.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Lashes Out At A Publication For Calling Her ‘The Wife Of Nick Jonas’: “Should I Add My IMDb Link To My Bio?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube