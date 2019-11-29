Farhan Akhtar: “Don’t Want To Wake Up In The Morning & Start Thinking About ‘Friday Ka Box Office’

Farhan Akhtar has proved his mantle in not just acting but also as a filmmaker with Dil Chahta Hai, an established singer with Rock On and then hitting the bullseye with his physical transformation and acting chops for the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. And yet, Farhan Akhtar calls himself a thorough actor at heart.

And today, where most actors are competing to get maximum films in the 100, 200 and even 300 crore slab in terms of box office collections, Farhan Akhtar says he is far from worried about how much his films collect at the BO. Speaking to Hindustan Times in his recent interview, the ZNMD actor has said, “I don’t see it as any kind of additional pressure. My job is to give the best performance I can in the film, that is what I take on very, very seriously. And that is something I think about every single day. I don’t want to wake up in the morning and start thinking about ‘Friday ka box office’! (laughs)”

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is all set to collaborate with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra with whom he has delivered one of the biggest hits in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. While many have been wondering if both the biopics will be the same since Toofan and BMB are both sports biopics.

Clearing the air about the same, Farhan has said, “There’s still some way to go before we complete the shoot. I had a great time working with Rakeysh on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and I feel happy and fortunate to be able to collaborate with him on another special script which is equally demanding. The demands of a sports film are completely different. You need discipline for a film like that, both physical and mental. I have never boxed before in my life, until I got into this film, just to learn something new.”

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and backed by Excel Entertainment, Toofan is a sports biopic on the life of a boxer. The film is slated to release on the 2nd Of October 2019.

