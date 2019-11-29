Deepika Padukone Has The Cutest Request For Pati Patni Aur Woh Star Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is all over the news for his next release Pati Patni Aur Woh and along with the trailer, the songs of the film are also getting a lot of love from the audience and the latest addition to this is Deepika Padukone. The makers recently released a peppy song titled Dheeme Dheeme from the film and with it they even introduced a fun challenge called the #DheemeDheeme challenge as well.

B-Town celebs were too excited to take up the challenge and we saw Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar do the quirky step from the song as well. Now, it looks like Deepika too wants to take up the challenge but isn’t quite ready to do it.

The Chhapaak actress took to social media and posted a story asking Kartik Aaryan to teach her how to do the Dheeme Dheeme dance step. She wrote, “Kartik Aaryan will you please teach me the Dheeme Dheeme step? I want to take part in the #Dheemedheemechallange”

Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of a classic film with the same name. The film releases on December 6 and the actors are currently all out to promote the film. Kartik Aaryan had said on social media that Dilbara is one of his favourite tracks and well, after listening to this soul-stirring track, we couldn’t agree more.

Directed by Muddasar Aziz, the film also stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles.

