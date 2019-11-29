Bigg Boss13: Sheetal Khandal Opens Up On The Backlash After Breaking Silence On Harassment By Sidharth Shukla

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 has been making a lot of noise for the last few weeks. While there are only celebrity contestants this seasons, Sidharth Shukla of Balika Vadhu fame is one name that is resonating the most with the show. Right from his bond with contestant Asim Riaz following by a massive fight to his banter with contestants like Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai, Sidharth has been in news for all reasons.

However, one thing that has been most noticed is Sidharth Shukla’s aggressive behaviours in the house. And now his former co-star Sheetal Khandal of the daily soap Balika Vadhu has opened up again about the backlash that she faced for exposing Sidharth’s behaviour towards her during the shooting days of Balika Vadhu.

In her interaction with Pinkvilla recently, Sheetal has said, “Sidharth has been aggressive since the beginning. From the time I have worked with him, I have noticed his aggression. Of course, everyone gets angry at some point, but unnecessary aggression is not needed. The problem with Sidharth is he doesn’t like being told he is wrong. He feels he knows it all. The day he starts respecting another’s opinion, it will be better. For example, in his fight with Asim, I am not saying Asim was right, but Sidharth’s problem is he doesn’t listen. If only he would have listened, the fight could be avoided. It is in his nature to not listen to anyone.”

For the unversed, Bigg Boss is currently in its 13th season and while many have spoken up against Sidharth Shukla’s unacceptable behaviour there are many celebs and fans who have come out in support of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor.

