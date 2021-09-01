Advertisement

Farah Khan who recently appeared in Arbaaz Khan’s talk show Pinch, calls out trollers who cry over nepotism and thinks it’s they who are obsessed with star kids like Suhana Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

The Main Hoon Na director calls them hypocrites and says she doesn’t pay much attention to trolls and adds that her son has advised her to take his permission prior to uploading his pictures on social media.

Farah Khan said, “Chalo mere toh itne nahi hain (Granted, my kids aren’t obsessed over it), but think of Taimur and all the children… And these are the same guys who are obsessed with them. They talk about nepotism, but all you want to see are pictures of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, or of Kareena‘s son. You don’t want to see pictures of any normal person. So this hypocrisy of these trollers, I don’t take it that seriously because they are hypocrites.”

In the latest episode of Arbaaz Khan’s talk show, Farah can be seen hitting back at trolls for saying derogatory things about her films and children, she further claims that smartphones have made everyone a self-made movie critic, Farhan said, “Everyone knows everything about films.”

Adding to that Farah Khan reveals that even after 10 years netizens still troll her for the failure of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Tees Maar Khan.

In the episode, Farah, is seen reading out a mean comment which said, “Moti ke bachche itne sukhe kyun?” To which she hits back, “Sun, tu tere bachchon ko sambhaal, main mere bachchon ko sambhaal lungi.”

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan made a wise decision to hide their newborn son Jehangir’s face hidden following the media scrutiny after the birth of Taimur. The couple has even advised the paparazzi to not wait outside their house as they have received a number of complaints from neighbours.

Saif Ali Khan said, “I did not initiate any police complaint against the photographers. Kareena and I live in a respectful residential area and are a part of the larger community, thereby we do also have a responsibility to emotionally support our neighbours when they feel a disturbance to them is being caused and to be fair, their sentiments are understandable.”

