Family Court Asks Raghubir Yadav To Pay Rs. 10 Crore Of Alimony After SHOCKING Revelations Made By Wife

In a rather shocking episode of actor Raghubir Yadav’s married life, wife Purmina Kharga has now made another shocking revelation about the Sui Dhaga actor. Purnima had earlier revealed that she has filed for divorce after finding out that the actor has been cheating on her for years. She also revealed that Raghubir has a 14-year-old child with actor Sanjay Mishra’s wife Roshini Achreja.

Now, Raghubir Yadav has been directed to summon himself in the Family Court for his divorce case. The actor’s wife revealed that the actor has abandoned her since 1995 and she had to struggle a lot to make the ends meet. Purnima revealed that the funds she gets from Raghubir are also not sufficient from her and her son Achal, who is a musician.

Purnima told Pinkvilla, “It has been tough for me to bring up our son Achal and the maintenance of Rs. 40,000 that he has promised the court has not been given to me on time. I don’t have a house and no source of income now.” Purnima had to shift to Delhi to earn the money needed for her survival and for the education of her son. Raghubir’s wife later came back to Mumbai.

Once back in Mumbai, Purnima had to live in a rented house with her son and compromise on many things in life. Purnima said, “There are times when he has been kind to my son if he had some work regarding music; otherwise, he does not really care about us.”

Purnima is being represented by Tooba Khan along with senior advocate Ishika Tolani. The lawyers were quoted saying that the divorce proceedings have begun and they have asked for Rs 10 crore alimony and one lakh maintenance.’ She further added, “Raghubir has evaded hearings and not paid maintenance on time. The court has summoned him for counselling on March 26, 2020”.

Raghubir has apparently been escaping the situation by telling the court that he is 70 and has no source of earning. Purnima contradicts this as she said, “He is lying. He is shooting for a film in Rajasthan; he has been giving interviews and character assassinating me in them. I have suffered enough; I need to get some comfort in my old age.”

Purnima also pointed out that Raghubir fell in love with actress Nandita Das on the sets of a Raj Barot show.

