Did You Know Bollywood’s Ace Designer Manish Malhotra’s First Salary? It’s So Less That It’s SHOCKING

Manish Malhotra is one of the oldest and most popular designers in our country. Every now and then we see celebrities wearing clothes designed by him; especially Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor.

Speaking to Humans of Bombay about his journey, Manish revealed everything from his first salary to how he has always been interested in films ever since he was a kid and said, “Growing up, I was always fascinated by Bollywood films and made it a point to watch every single film that was released. But I wasn’t a very good student and found academics boring. In the 6th grade, I remember joining a painting class — I enjoyed it so much! From watching films, to painting, and being surrounded by mother’s clothes, my love for fashion grew. I used to even give fashion advice to my mom on her sarees!”

He further added, “When I got into college, I started modelling, and began working at a boutique. I was there for a year and a half, and all I earned was Rs. 500 a month, but it was worth it. I couldn’t afford to go abroad and study fashion, so that was my school in a way. I’m completely self-taught — I used to sit and sketch for hours!”

Manish revealed he got his big break with Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar’s Rangeela and everyone started recognising his work. “But ‘Rangeela’ was a turning point for me — I won my very first Filmfare award for it!” Manish added.

He also revealed that losing Sridevi is one of the worst moments of his life personally and professionally. “When Sridevi passed away, it was probably one of the worst moments of my life, professionally and personally. But through it all, my work kept me going,” Manish added.

Isn’t this one inspiring story!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!