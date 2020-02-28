Getting Married This Season? Asim Riaz’s Blue Pastel Suit Would Fit Your Bill Well

Asim Riaz was one the most hyped contestants of Bigg Boss 13 house. He was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 13 whereas Sidharth Shukla won the show. Asim made headlines for his anger in the house and continuous fights with Sidharth. Later he fell in love with fellow contestant, Himanshi Khurana and their budding romance was the talk of the town.

Asim shared his new photoshoot on Instagram and wrote, “MIND SET IS WHAT SEPARATES THE BEST FROM THE REST.!!” Asim is seen wearing a pastel tuxedo and looking handsome as ever. His jawline is the highlight of the picture and we can’t take our eyes off his perfect body physique.

Take a look at the picture here:

Asim is really grounded and that’s what his fans love about him the most. Recently there were rumours of Karan Johar casting Asim and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter for Student Of The Year 3 and fans were going gaga over the news. Although soon KJo dismissed all the rumours and clarified that there’s nothing like it.

But we sure are excited for what’s next for Asim!

