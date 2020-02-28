Box Office: From Kabir Singh, Tanhaji To AndhaDhun – UNEXPECTED Stories That Created Chaos This Decade

Box Office: In the past few years, the Bollywood industry has flourished like never before and the audience too welcomed the young stars and purely content-driven films with open arms. On several occasions, the ticket sale took trade experts by surprise with the latest example being Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji and Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.

Today, we are here to mention the films from the current decade that raked in some thunderous numbers at the box office by performing way beyond the expectations. Apart from the commercially ground-breaking films, the list also includes the affairs that open floodgates for the particular genre.

Let’s take a look at the films that could be literally termed as box office ‘game changers’:

The Dirty Picture (2011)- 85 crores

Being an adult certified film, it catered to a restricted segment of the audience but gone way beyond the expectations at the ticket windows. The right amount of ‘dirtiness’ with highly applaudable content worked big wonders for this women-oriented film.

Kahaani (2012)- 59.26 crores

Another Vidya Balan starrer in the list. Kahaani proved the saying ‘content is king’ in a true sense and once again gave hope to the filmmakers that there’s still a huge market for a low budgeted suspense thriller if it’s made brilliantly.

Aashiqui 2 (2013)- 85.40 crores

More than for its content, the film will be remembered for its music which single-handedly driven the audience into theatres, something which was witnessed during the old days of Bollywood. Truly a musical blockbuster of modern times!

Queen (2014)- 61 crores

The film helped Kangana Ranaut to become one of the most sough-after-actors in the industry. Belonging to such a small scale, one would have hardly imagined for the business Queen managed to pull off. It paved the way for many heroine led films in the industry.

Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2015, 2017)- 120 crores and 511.30 crores, respectively.

The franchise deserves a special mention in the list as despite being a dubbed Down south film, it achieved something which still remains to be unattained by Bollywood films. Both films opened the market for South filmmakers and in the past few years, we witnessed films like KGF and Saaho working wonders in the Hindi speaking belt.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)- 152 crores

The film was carried solely on the shoulders of Kangana Ranaut. Of course, the direction played a big part in the success, but the major attraction was Kangana. Said to be a 60-75 crore affair, the film did something unimaginable.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)- 108.71 crores

The film which changed the status ‘Kartik Aaryan is available’ to ‘Kartik Aaryan is busy’ in the industry, by making him a star. Expected to be a passable affair, the film shooked everyone and how!

Baaghi 2 (2018)- 165 crores

Baaghi 2 did the same for Tiger Shroff, what Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety did for Kartik Aaryan. It helped him to emerge as a true action hero of modern times. Right from the thunderous opening day to long theatrical run, a true ‘masala actioner’ created ripples in the market.

Stree (2018)- 129.67 crores

Stree worked magic amongst the masses as well as the class audience with its brilliant writing and execution. It’s a landmark of a horror-comedy in Bollywood.

AndhaDhun (2018)- 72.50 crores

One of the best-made thrillers of Bollywood, AndhaDhun surprised everyone with the placement of humour without disturbing the darkness of the film. Easily could have been one of the passable affairs of the year, the film changed the formula of making commercially viable thrillers.

Badhaai Ho (2018)- 136.80

Made on a unique subject, Badhaai Ho is one of the biggest surprise hits of recent times. Not only the film made huge profits but also gone past the 100 crore mark like a cakewalk.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)- 244.06 crores

What one could have imagined the lifetime of a war film with the young faces in lead? 75 crores or 100 crores at max! Made on a moderate budget, the film set the tone of patriotism all over the country and refused to slow down in the long run. It’s the most profitable film in current times.

Kabir Singh (2019)- 278.24 crores

The biggest barrier for the film was its adult certification but it outperformed every single expectation pinned on it. One of the cults amongst youth-targeted outings.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)- 276.90 crores*

At most, the period drama was expected to touch 175 crore mark in India but the film had something unbelievable awaiting in the store. It enjoyed one of the best word-of-mouth trendings in Bollywood and in Mumbai alone, the film made above 140 crores.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!